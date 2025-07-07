Pundit Calls Out Fox News: 'We're Using This Segment To Carry Water For Trump'

Fox News pundit Lucy Caldwell slammed the network for using a segment on the Republican budget bill "to carry water for Donald Trump."
By David EdwardsJuly 7, 2025

Fox News pundit Lucy Caldwell slammed the network for using a segment on the Republican budget bill "to carry water for Donald Trump."

During a Sunday panel discussion, Fox News host Howard Kurtz noted that Trump had threatened to deport former DOGE administrator Elon Musk after the two billionaires clashed over the so-called One Big Beautiful Bill.

"Well, it matters if Elon withdraws his support for Donald Trump," libertarian panelist Robby Soave acknowledged. "I think that could hurt a little bit, but look, they have a difference of opinion, right?"

"This is normal. Democrats in the media don't understand this because there isn't enough internal debate and disagreement among cultural elite taste makers," he continued. "They have a policy disagreement. That's fine and can be healthy."

However, Caldwell disagreed: "There is nothing normal about a president of the United States threatening to obliterate the businesses of someone who's a former, as you say, first buddy turned political adversary. This has nothing to do with taste-making. This is Donald Trump's playbook authoritarianism."

"But in terms of the policy disagreements and in terms of, look, I don't know why we're using this segment to carry water for Donald Trump," she added. "What is at issue here is the rhetoric of how Donald Trump talks about Democrats, talks about former allies who have been big boosters of him, the moment that they turn on him. That is the ugliness that we need to get at."

"This moment reflects a president who is willing to throw out all the stops to punish his rivals and to really foment hate among the American people on July 4th weekend."

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon