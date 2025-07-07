Pundit Calls Out Fox News: 'We're Using This Segment To Carry Water For Trump'

Fox News pundit Lucy Caldwell slammed the network for using a segment on the Republican budget bill "to carry water for Donald Trump."

During a Sunday panel discussion, Fox News host Howard Kurtz noted that Trump had threatened to deport former DOGE administrator Elon Musk after the two billionaires clashed over the so-called One Big Beautiful Bill.

"Well, it matters if Elon withdraws his support for Donald Trump," libertarian panelist Robby Soave acknowledged. "I think that could hurt a little bit, but look, they have a difference of opinion, right?"

"This is normal. Democrats in the media don't understand this because there isn't enough internal debate and disagreement among cultural elite taste makers," he continued. "They have a policy disagreement. That's fine and can be healthy."

However, Caldwell disagreed: "There is nothing normal about a president of the United States threatening to obliterate the businesses of someone who's a former, as you say, first buddy turned political adversary. This has nothing to do with taste-making. This is Donald Trump's playbook authoritarianism."

"But in terms of the policy disagreements and in terms of, look, I don't know why we're using this segment to carry water for Donald Trump," she added. "What is at issue here is the rhetoric of how Donald Trump talks about Democrats, talks about former allies who have been big boosters of him, the moment that they turn on him. That is the ugliness that we need to get at."

"This moment reflects a president who is willing to throw out all the stops to punish his rivals and to really foment hate among the American people on July 4th weekend."