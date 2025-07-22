Resurfaced Clip Of Trump's Sexual 'Age Limit' Will Give You The Sickies

We keep thinking things can get worse or more depraved over the massive cover-up by the Trump administration of the notorious sex trafficking pedophile Jeffrey Epstein's Files. But it does get worse daily. In turn, House Speaker Mike Johnson, a supposed devout Christian, has no plans to put a non-binding resolution on the floor this week before the August recess — or possibly ever — that would call for the administration to release Jeffrey Epstein-related documents, Politico reports.

Videos keep emerging, and today, a 2006 interview on The Howard Stern Show resurfaced where the host and co-host Robin Quivers asked Trump about where he draws the line at sleeping with younger women. In this case, the word girls should be used.

Quivers asked Trump what his “age limit” was, so the now-President says he doesn't have one. However, Trump then said he would draw a line at “12-year-olds.”

So, diddling 13-year-old girls is OK then? Yikes.

"Do you think you could now be banging 24-year-olds?" Stern asked Trump.

"Oh, absolutely!" Trump, who would have been about 60 years old at the time, said. "I have no trouble.

"Would you do it?" Stern asked.

"I have no problem," Trump reiterated.

"Yeah, do you have an age limit or would you -- ?" Quivers chimed in.

"If I, no, no, I have no age–. I mean, I have an age li–-" he said.

"The upper bracket," Quivers pressed on.

"I don’t want to be like Congressman Foley, with, you know, 12-year-olds," Trump replied.

Well, that leaves a lot of young underage girls between the ages of 12 and 17 in New York, where it would not be consensual sex. No, it would be rape. And in Florida, where he primarily resides and used to hang out with Epstein, the age of consent is 18.

And what kind of man looks at a 10-year-old girl, boasting that he would date her in 10 years? A man like Donald J. Trump, that's who:

Remember his deposition?

But hey, at least Republicans got tax breaks for the wealthy, right?