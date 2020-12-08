Entertainment
Howard Stern On Trump: 'This Is Treasonous, Telling People To Go To Rallies'

Stern is furious over Trump's non-handling of the pandemic.
By Susie Madrak
Howard Stern accused Donald Trump of "criminal" behavior by holding election rallies instead of dealing with the pandemic. Via the NY Daily News:

The charge came Monday when a man identifying himself as a doctor in Cleveland, Ohio called Stern’s radio show to describe the “hell” he was experiencing because patients flooding hospitals remain ignorant, or even skeptical, about the dangers of COVID-19. That caller also worried that health care workers, the first line of defense, are being taken out of the fight either by infection or exhaustion.

Stern blasted the president for focusing his energy on trying to overturn the election he lost last month rather than addressing the spreading pandemic that has killed more than 280,000 Americans this year and is getting worse.

“This is treasonous, what’s going on right now, telling people to run around, go to rallies...” Stern said, before his sidekick Robyn Quivers, a former nurse, pulled him back a bit.

“Well it may not be treasonous, but it certainly is criminal,” Quivers interrupted.

“Well...” Stern agreed. “It certainly is.”

He later said, “You’ve got a guy in charge who doesn’t know about hard work. Let’s face it.”

Stern has been critical of Trump and his supporters since he first announced.

