SCOTUS Allows Trump To Boot Dems Off Consumer Product Safety Board

The Trump administration fired three Democratic members of the Consumer Product Safety Commission as part of its effort to run everything without opposition.
By Susie MadrakJuly 24, 2025

Here we go again with the emergency docket scam. Why does Trump want to kill people, and why are Republicans on SCOTUS helping him do it? Via The Washington Post:

A divided Supreme Court Wednesday cleared the way for President Donald Trump to remove the Democratic members of the Consumer Product Safety Commission, allowing the administration to continue to seize control of the federal bureaucracy while litigation continues in the lower courts.

The justices allowed the president to remove three of the five members of the commission that regulates the safety of everyday consumer products, such as strollers and bicycles, and coordinates product safety recalls.

Hey, it's not as if any of us give a flying fuck about whether the bike we bought our grandchild for his birthday is going to KILL HIM!

As is common in rulings rendered on the emergency docket, the majority did not offer a rationale for its decision. The move received sharp objections from the high court’s three liberal justices.

“Once again, this Court uses its emergency docket to destroy the independence of an independent agency, as established by Congress,” Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote in a dissent joined by her two liberal colleagues. “By allowing the President to remove Commissioners for no reason other than their party affiliation, the majority has negated Congress’s choice of agency bipartisanship and independence.”

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon