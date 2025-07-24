SCOTUS Allows Trump To Boot Dems Off Consumer Product Safety Board

Here we go again with the emergency docket scam. Why does Trump want to kill people, and why are Republicans on SCOTUS helping him do it? Via The Washington Post:

A divided Supreme Court Wednesday cleared the way for President Donald Trump to remove the Democratic members of the Consumer Product Safety Commission, allowing the administration to continue to seize control of the federal bureaucracy while litigation continues in the lower courts. The justices allowed the president to remove three of the five members of the commission that regulates the safety of everyday consumer products, such as strollers and bicycles, and coordinates product safety recalls.

Hey, it's not as if any of us give a flying fuck about whether the bike we bought our grandchild for his birthday is going to KILL HIM!