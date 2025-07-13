Sean Duffy - Rocket Man Or Hatchet Man?

TACO Don recently appointed Sean Duffy as the interim director of NASA. On the face of it, it makes no sense. As Secretary of Transportation, the first thing he did is lay off hundreds of workers and cause a commercial plane to crash, claiming over 70 lives. Sean Duffy is so inept, it is doubtful he could even fold a paper airplane, much less make it fly. In other words, Duffy is no rocket engineer.

It turns out the Rancid Kumquat appoint Duffy to act more as an advocate and a lobbyist, relying on his governmental experience to be a liaison between the real rocket engineers and Congress.

Duffy does not have a scientific background, but Williams said he believes Duffy’s experience in politics and government will be more relevant. “The primary purpose of the job is to advocate for NASA in Washington, D.C., working with Congress, working with OMB [the Office of Management and Budget], working with the White House,” Williams said. “Hs primary role will be inside the beltway. … But then it becomes very important that he listens and builds trusting relationships with those that do have the expertise in the different areas.”

Or is he?

It appears that the Kumquat is still feeling the sting from his broken bromance with President Elmo. He is still in such pain that he wants to strike out at Elmo by crippling the space program, at least enough to make a trip to Mars a thing of science fiction instead of science fact. It could be that Duffy is going to NASA as Trump's hatchet man:

President Donald Trump wants to cut NASA's budget by 24%, but senators on both sides of the aisle claim that would have devastating consequences on the agency's ability to advance vital scientific research, Bloomberg reported. In addition, the president is seeking to slash NASA's science portfolio funding "nearly in half" while canceling "dozens of science missions," the report stated.

Hell hath no fury as a kumquat spurned.

Duffy is just loyal enough and stupid enough to do Trump's bidding without compunction. And even though opposition to Trump's plan is oppositional, Duffy would be able to speak the languange needed to bring the Republicans to heel. And if we're honest with ourselves, this scenario is much more in line with Trump's agenda of mayhem and chaos.