Trump Goes After Obama To Distract From Epstein

During a press pool spray with Philippine President Marcos, Trump was asked about meetings between Ghislaine Maxwell and his DOJ. He feigned ignorance before launching into a lengthy rant against Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton in order to hide from his cover-up of the Epstein files.

Q: Mr. President, do you support the Justice Department seeking a new interview with Ghislaine Maxwell?

Do you urge the Attorney General to seek one?

TRUMP: I don't know anything about it.

our Deputy Attorney General has reached out to Ghislaine Maxwell's attorney, asking for a new interview?

Yeah, I don't know about it, but I think it's something that would be, sounds appropriate to do, yeah.

Would you be concerned that your Deputy Attorney General, your former attorney, would be conducting the interview, given...

No, I have no concern. I don't really follow that too much. It's sort of a witch hunt, just a continuation of the witch hunt.

The witch hunt that you should be talking about is they caught President Obama absolutely cold, Tulsi Gabbard.

What they did to this country in 2016, starting in 2016, but going up, all the way going up to 2020 in the election, they tried to rig the election, then they got caught.

And there should be very severe consequences for that. You know, when we caught Hillary Clinton, I said, you know what? Let's not, let's not go too far here. It's the ex-wife of a president, and I thought it was sort of terrible. And I let her off the hook, and I'm very happy I did.

But it's time to start after what they did to me. And whether it's right or wrong, it's time to go after people.

Obama's been caught directly.

So people say, oh, you know, a group. It's not a group. It's Obama. His orders are on the paper. The papers are signed.

The papers came right out of their office. They sent everything to be highly classified. Well, the highly classified has been released.

And what they did in 2016 and in 2020 is very criminal.

It's criminal at the highest level.

So that's really the things you should be talking about.