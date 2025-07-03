U.S. Judge Orders Trump To Stop Rejecting Border Asylum Claims

Manbaby throws a hissy fit in response.
Credit: American Friends Service Committee
By Susie MadrakJuly 3, 2025

A federal judge in Washington just ruled yesterday that the Trump administration cannot categorically deny entry to people crossing the southern border to claim asylum, striking down a change made on Lumpy's first day in office. Via the New York Times:

The ruling rejected the idea, repeatedly put forth by the president, that such extraordinary powers were justified to curtail what Mr. Trump has called an invasion of the United States by immigrants crossing the southern border.

In a hefty 128-page opinion, Judge Randolph D. Moss of the Federal District Court for the District of Columbia wrote that the Constitution and federal immigration law did not afford Mr. Trump the expansive authorities he claimed.

“The court recognizes that the executive branch faces enormous challenges in preventing and deterring unlawful entry into the United States and in adjudicating the overwhelming backlog of asylum claims of those who have entered the country,” he wrote.

But neither the Constitution nor the current law governing asylum seekers, Judge Moss wrote, could “be read to grant the president or his delegees authority to adopt an alternative immigration system.”

BREAKING: A federal judge says Donald Trump's crackdown on aslyum for those crossing the southern border exceeded his legal authority and must be halted.

He grants sweeping class protection.

ecf.dcd.uscourts.gov/cgi-bin/show...

Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney.bsky.social) 2025-07-02T18:13:41.091Z

UPDATE: Trump administration officials unload on Judge Randy Moss following his ruling blocking a Trump executive order reining in asylum process, calling judge 'rogue' & 'emperor' & saying he defied #SCOTUS www.politico.com/news/2025/07...

Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein.bsky.social) 2025-07-03T00:23:23.990Z

Discussion

