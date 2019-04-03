Kris Kobach: Imprison Asylum Seekers In A Process 'Camp'

Trump may appoint an immigration Czar and reports are saying xenophobic charlatan Kris Kobach is one of his top choices. He immediately was featured on Lou Dobbs Tonight, promoting a concept of creating migrant process camps to imprison asylum seekers.

Kobach brought with him a three step plan that had Lou Dobbs salivating.

For step one, Kris discussed the Flores Settlement agreement, which gave an avenue for Dobbs to bash Kristjen Nielsen for being an agent of the Chamber of Commerce instead of Trump.

Then Kobach got really going.

Kobach said, "Number two, and this one is, deploy immediately dozens of immigration judges as well as a fleet of passenger planes, and the thousands of empty mobile home trailers that the United States owns right now and is attempting to sell at bargain prices on the internet. Instead of selling them, deploy them to the border cities, and create processing towns that are confined, and so when someone comes in and falsely claims asylum, we don't release them for six months onto the streets of the United States.

He continued, "We process them right there, in that camp, where they have the three square meals, they're living in a nice mobile home, and then as soon as they're done, as soon as the claim is rejected, they're on the next plane back home, and then the people back home suddenly realize 'Hey he just left here two weeks ago, and yet he's back, maybe going in these caravans isn't such a great deal anymore.' So let's process the claims right there at the border and not release these people into the United States where they just disappear."

Joe Arpaio would be proud.