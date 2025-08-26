America Goes Full Fascist With Banners Of Trump On Federal Buildings

The Trump administration continues to follow the Fascist/Dictator playbook by hanging photos of Donald Trump's mug shot on U.S. government buildings.
America Goes Full Fascist With Banners Of Trump On Federal Buildings
Credit: Twitter - People for America
By RedStateRachel
August 26, 2025

As armed troops occupy Washington, DC, America continues its race towards fascism. The Trump administration is putting up Donald Trump banners on U.S. government buildings.

People for America tweeted about the banner:

"US government buildings now appear to be putting up giant banners of Donald Trump’s face, echoing fascist dictatorships."

Ironically, the banner image resembles Trump's mug shot.


Banners of Leader are Part of the Playbook

Decorating official buildings with images of dictators is part of the playbook in authoritarian countries. Here are a few examples:

stalin-asian-dictators
Credit: Twitter

trump-dictators-1
Credit: Twitter

According to the Holocaust Encyclopedia:

"The Nazis used a variety of propaganda tools to spread Nazi ideas. Examples of propaganda under the Nazis included...Glorifying Adolf Hitler by using his image on postcards, posters, and in the press."

For example, Adolf Hitler was portrayed as a God-like knight riding a black horse and carrying the Nazi flag in a 1937 painting.

hubert_lanzinger_der_bannertrager_the_standard_bearer_oil_on_plywood_ca_1934-36_adolf_hitler_as_knight_denazified_hole_in_hitlers_face_scrathes_us_army_center_of_military_history_ushmm_no_known_copyright_restrictions_2450324-2396x2
Credit: Wikipedia

Why Would Trump Post Banners of Himself?

The answer to this question comes directly from the president.

Aaron Rupar shared a video of Trump saying the quiet part out loud:

