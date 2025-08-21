Christian TV Network Is Very Mad At Dr. Phil For Fraudifying!

McGraw "overpromised and underdelivered" in a more than $500 million contract that he struck with Trinity Broadcast Network
By Susie MadrakAugust 21, 2025

Whoa! Sounds like Dr. Phil is a big ole grifter and liar? WHO COULD HAVE GUESSED IT? Via the Daily Beast:

The Daily Beast reported Tuesday that McGraw, who goes by the stage name Dr. Phil on his eponymous TV show, "overpromised and underdelivered" in a more than $500 million contract that he struck with Trinity Broadcast Network after leaving CBS in 2023. The report cites a complaint filed in a federal bankruptcy court in Texas.

The complaint, filed in a federal bankruptcy court in Texas, alleges that McGraw made false statements to create the illusion of a bidding war between TBN and CBS.

That's not very nice, Dr. Phil!

The complaint states that McGraw’s production company, Peteski, allegedly “reiterated numerous representations related to the then-current advertising revenue, product integrations, production costs, and viewership of the Dr. Phil Show.”

Based on these numbers, TBN agreed to pay McGraw’s company $20 million up front, and another $50 million every year for 10 years in exchange for 160 new episodes of a new Dr. Phil show.

The new episodes, which were supposed to be 90 minutes in length, never arrived, according to the lawsuit.

Dear reader, HE DIDN'T HOLD UP HIS END OF THE CONTRACT!!! I AM SO SHOCKED AND I BET YOU ARE, TOO!

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon