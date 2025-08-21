Christian TV Network Is Very Mad At Dr. Phil For Fraudifying!

Whoa! Sounds like Dr. Phil is a big ole grifter and liar? WHO COULD HAVE GUESSED IT? Via the Daily Beast:

The Daily Beast reported Tuesday that McGraw, who goes by the stage name Dr. Phil on his eponymous TV show, "overpromised and underdelivered" in a more than $500 million contract that he struck with Trinity Broadcast Network after leaving CBS in 2023. The report cites a complaint filed in a federal bankruptcy court in Texas. The complaint, filed in a federal bankruptcy court in Texas, alleges that McGraw made false statements to create the illusion of a bidding war between TBN and CBS.

That's not very nice, Dr. Phil!

The complaint states that McGraw’s production company, Peteski, allegedly “reiterated numerous representations related to the then-current advertising revenue, product integrations, production costs, and viewership of the Dr. Phil Show.” Based on these numbers, TBN agreed to pay McGraw’s company $20 million up front, and another $50 million every year for 10 years in exchange for 160 new episodes of a new Dr. Phil show. The new episodes, which were supposed to be 90 minutes in length, never arrived, according to the lawsuit.

Dear reader, HE DIDN'T HOLD UP HIS END OF THE CONTRACT!!! I AM SO SHOCKED AND I BET YOU ARE, TOO!