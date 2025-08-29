Donald Trump's White House Press Secretary purposely mischaracterized MSNBC's Jen Psaki's tearful reaction after the Minnesota shooting, ignoring her emotional response on air, instead lying and saying Psaki was attacking evangelicals.

Republicans refuse to address the widespread automatic weapon disease in this country and instead use the saying "thoughts and prayers" to replace gun legislation aimed to curb it.

The former Biden Press Secretary broke down in tears on Wednesday while covering another mass shooting where innocent children were murdered.

PSAKI: Having your child killed while they are sitting in a pew for a morning prayer service is not what any parent should have to worry about. I have felt a mixture of anger, a lot of anger, and emotional exhaustion about this today, as I'm sure many of you have. Because we have been here so many times, so many times. And yet again, like clockwork, half the politicians in our country have little more to offer than thoughts and prayers. That is all they are offering. Vice President J.D. Vance responded today, "Join us all in praying for the victims." That's what he said. That's it. Please join me in praying for everyone involved, Trump wrote. We have seen this play out over and over again. There is a shooting, then come the thoughts and prayers, and then comes the attempt to shift the focus

Of course, Republicans took her words out of context to protect Demented Donald, Eyeliner Vance and the NRA.

LEAVITT: Yes, I saw the comments of my predecessor, Ms. Psaki, and frankly, I think they're incredibly insensitive and disrespectful to the tens of millions of Americans of faith across this country who believe in the power of prayer, who believe that prayer works, and who believe that in a time of mourning like this, when beautiful young children were killed while praying in a church -- it's utterly disrespectful to deride the power of prayer in this country, and it's disrespectful to the millions of Americans of faith. And I would encourage Ms. Psaki to pray for these families themselves, who need it right now.

The A.I. Press Bot did not watch any of Psaki's heartfelt monologue. The only insensitivity is to the intelligence of the American public.

Thoughts and prayers do not stop bullets.

Thoughts and prayers do not comfort families immediately grieving the loss of their child.

The phrase "thoughts and prayers" is the GOP version of gun control. It's code for the NRA to celebrate record sales of AR-15s.

If the MAGA GOP cared anything for the lives they use as political cudgels, they would be engaged in serious discussions with Democrats to pass stronger and more comprehensive gun control laws.

