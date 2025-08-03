Ford's Profits Wiped Out By Trump's Tariffs

Ford Motor Company are now at the Find Out stage after donating to Trump's inauguration. Tariffs, changes to the EV market, and quality issues that have plagued Ford in recent years, were given as the major reasons. Ford's CEO Jim Farley predicted chaos in the auto industry as a result of Trump's tariffs, but even Ford didn't think it would be this bad.

Source: The Hill

Automotive giant Ford posted its first quarterly loss in two years Wednesday after seeing $800 million in tariff costs.

Ford reported $50.2 billion in second-quarter revenue, a 5 percent increase from the second quarter of last year.

The Dearborn, Mich., company reported a net loss of $36 million, stemming from “special charges related to a field service action and expenses related to a previously announced cancellation of an electric vehicle program.”

Costs related to tariffs will run the company about $2 billion in annual earnings.

Ford’s top executives are in touch with the White House to tamp down tariffs on steel and aluminum.

They’ve made it clear that Ford as the most American automaker should not be disadvantaged,” Ford Chief Financial Officer Sherry House said Wednesday, according to The Wall Street Journal. “We are optimistic.”