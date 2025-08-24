Fox News Host: Cracker Barrel's 'Woke' Logo Is Why Trump Must Send Troops To Chicago

Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy argued that President Donald Trump should send federal troops to crack down on Chicago by comparing the city to Cracker Barrel's new controversial logo that some conservatives have described as "woke."

"They've had nine straight days in D.C. now with zero murders," Fox News co-host Griff Jenkins noted on Sunday.

"You know, I think about why Donald Trump was elected and I think a big part of why he was elected is because he's a businessman and he understands what the customers want," Campos-Duffy said. "I look at somebody like, you know, the mayor of Chicago. But you can even expand this out. You know, yesterday we were talking about Cracker Barrel."

The host contended that the Cracker Barrel CEO should have interviewed customers before changing the logo.

"Would they have wanted the old-timey, you know, feel of the restaurant gone? No, they wouldn't have said that," she insisted. "If you interviewed the CEO of Target, if the CEO of Target interviewed the customers and said, do you want us to put trans bathing suits for kids in the front of the store right when you walk in?"

"And if the mayor of Chicago or the governor of Chicago actually talked to the citizens and said, since we can't do it, would you like Donald Trump to come in here and clean up the crime and make sure there's no murders just like they're doing in D.C.?" she continued. "I guarantee the people on the south side of Chicago who deal with the brunt of these stupid policies would say yes. It's customer service."