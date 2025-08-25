Groups Blow Up Trump Regime For Reopening Internment Camps

The Trump Regime has reopened Ft. Bliss for use as an internment camp for immigrants as they did to the Japanese-Americans during World War II. Japanese-American groups have soundly condemned this:

“The use of national security rhetoric to justify mass incarceration today echoes the same logic that led to their forced removal and incarceration,” said Ann Burroughs, president and CEO of the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles. “It is inconceivable that the United States is once again building concentration camps, denying the lessons learned 80 years ago.”

Showing that they don't have a bloody clue, the Trump Regime tried to bluster their way out of this mess:

“Comparisons of illegal alien detention centers to internment camps used during World War II are deranged and lazy,” Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement. “The facts are ICE is targeting the worst of the worst—including murderers, MS-13 gang members, pedophiles, and rapists.”

I'm sure that this is the same kind of irresponsible rhetoric

Also, that nonsense about the ICEstapo targeting the worst of the worst. I hightly doubt that a small baby with cancer is the worst of the worst. I don't think a man who supported his family for decades by working on farms, paid taxes, and minded his own business is a violent gang member. I'd be even willing to go so far as to say that there's a good chance that more of the thugs that they've hired to be ICEtapo stormtroopers have worse criminal records than the immigrants they're terrorizing.

But now that they mention pedophiles and rapists, maybe they could have their squads of goons look for those Epstein files, eh? Maybe even go so far as arresting a certain orange rapist?

But I digress.

In an act of clairvoyance, three months ago, actor George Takei and the ACLU teamed up for AAPI History Month and Takei wrote about his experience as a small boy whose family was rounded up and put into an internment camp because the fascists of that era thought they were the worst of the worst. It's well worth the read to remind ourselves why we keep saying never again.