Texas Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett did not hold back when speaking at a MoveOn event in Phoenix, Arizona, criticizing Donald Trump over the Supreme Court's decision to grant him immunity, which some liken to granting him a king's power. Crockett, never one to mince words, just came out and called Trump "a piece of shit." Fact check: True.

She argued that in a functioning democracy, Trump wouldn't evade accountability for his actions, calling him "a piece of shit" amid cheers from the audience. And of course, sane Americans can see how he's a threat, and the Supreme Court is complicit in this undermining of democratic norms.

"Because the Supreme Court has paved the way for half the stuff that we see that's going on," she said. "Listen, Donald Trump is a piece of shit. Okay, we know that. Yes, he is."

"But in a functioning democracy, he still would not be able to get away with this," she continued. "But he's been able to get away with this because the House Republicans are complicit. He's been able to get away with this because Senate Republicans are complicit. But most importantly, the courts, especially the Supreme Court, is complicit."

"And so I think one of the places that we have to start is that we are absolutely, they are the highest court in the land, and they have no ethics guard rails," she said. "Now you go down to the lower courts, and they do. How much sense does that make?"

"Well, we know that they're taking money," she added. "We have the paper trail, and they refuse to put guard rails on themselves. So it's time for us to do it for them."

However, I'd argue that Trump is worse than shit. Shit can be used as a fertilizer and soil amendment in many places. In contrast, Trump has zero redeeming qualities, so I'd go with describing Trump as "a rancid piece of shit."