Kamala Told Colbert We're 'Broken,' Trump Proved It ASAP

From Today's Substack, mourning the death of PBS/NPR, giving the reasons for it, and planning how we fight back like hell:

This is why, former Vice President Kamala Harris explained, she had chosen not to run for Governor of California. Because our entire system’s been hijacked. By James-Bond-villain-billionaires and mid-talent hangers-on, who’d throw momma from the train for that multimillion dollar penthouse.

Assisted by dweeby, cocksure incels who concocted Project 2025 in their Spongebob PJs and gyrating, tongue-talking religious cultists so frightened of reality, they became beguiled by funhouse mirrors. All tied together sloppily by Trump—the gaudy-Biff-Tannen inspiration, with piss-cotton-candy hair and the greed of Genghis Khan running through his circulatory system.

The corruption by these forces combined, so thorough, that it’s become the beating heart of our federal government. So Kamala Harris feels she can do more outside the system to help democracy than by existing in it.

That’s a helluva statement about that system, isn’t it?