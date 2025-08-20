Karoline Leavitt Melts Down Over Trump's Failed Putin Summit

White House press secretary Karoline Levitt vilified the press and foreign policy experts for taking a negative outlook on Donald Trump's Alaska Summit with Vladimir Putin.

To all credible observers the summit was a black eye for America, an embarrassment for Trump and a Gold star windfall for Putin.

However, when you get paid to defend the indefensible, it forces clowns like Levitt to make long winded speeches, containing specious claims that are ridiculous and untrue.

LEAVITT: One thing that has absolutely not changed is the media’s negative and downright false coverage of President Trump and his foreign policy accomplishments. From the beginning of this entire process, much of the left-wing media has been actively rooting against the President of the United States in the pursuit of peace.

No one is rooting against the US, but we knew it was a sham meeting designed to take some pressure off the Epstein files debacle. We didn't think Putin could make Trump look more subservient than he already had, but rolling out the red carpet for the murderous thug was vomit inducing.

Initially, the media ridiculously claimed that President Trump was somehow beholden to Russia for even agreeing to have a face-to-face discussion with President Putin inside of the United States. The media said President Trump was making a grave mistake by, quote, ‘Legitimizing Putin.’ They were aghast that President Trump would treat another world leader like a world leader.

Trump gave a gold plated platform to his idol for a photo-op.

The media relentlessly attacked President Trump and claimed he suffered a, major defeat for not immediately emerging with a final agreement, even though he said heading into that meeting, this was a meeting to listen and to understand how to move the ball forward.

Nobody expected a peace deal to come to fruition unless Trump agreed in Alaska to for a total surrender for Ukraine, but Trump left with worse than nothing because Putin spit in his eye against a ceasae fire.

All weekend following those historic U.S. Russia bilateral talks, we listened to clueless pundits on television trying but failing to claim that the President had failed.

Whine, bitch and moan.

The Trump Putin summit was so bad that they refused to hold an actual press conference and left the podium after 12 minutes of comments leaving the press to rot and the public uninformed. We did learn that Putin's KGB training kicked in when he told Trump mail-in ballots are criminal and the 2020 election was rigged against him.

Trump had demanded a cease-fire from Russia and got none. And afterwards, Demented Donald has been telling Ukraine to give up all the territory that Russia has invaded so far.

Vladimir Putin couldn't have a better ally or spokesperson than Donald Trump.