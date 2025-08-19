MAGA Prophet Demands Congregation Pays Off His 400K Loan

Radical MAGA self-proclaimed prophet Hank Kunneman scolded his congregation for not ponying up $400,000 to pay off his line of credit for his church.

I've written a lot about this Nebraska nutjob.

He was furious that his followers haven't paid off his debt.

Maybe his followers are dealing with Trump's inflation and terrible jobs numbers?

KUNNEMAN: Now, I'm not saying this to be mad.

I'm saying this because I feel like I, I'm gonna go to my advocate, Jesus.

I have $400,000 to pay, and the only reason I took a line of credit is so that I could have this, and we wouldn't have to wait potentially.

Can you imagine still being in there, then this sanctuary done, and we don't have the money to pay for the AV, so now we gotta sit there for a year, because that's how long it would have taken.

And I said, well, can I get a line of credit? And I didn't know what else to do. Well, you shouldn't have borrowed. Oh, then tell that to the prophet who said to the widow, go get some vessels, go get some vases, and borrow not a few.

And it was sanctioned and blessed by God. But here's the thing.

There are pastors that sat there and did nothing and were quiet for almost five years. This pastor went and took out a line of credit so that we could pay for all of this stuff.

We have $400,000 left to pay. We are putting on a conference that still some, I'm wondering why you haven't registered.

I'm not trying to rebuke you, but I'm saying, come on.

When you have someone that has been a Peter, that has been a rock, you need to get behind it and support it.