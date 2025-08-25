Trump Threatens Chris Christie

Trump took to Truth Social on Sunday to threaten to investigate former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie over a 2013 political scandal, just days after the F.B.I. raided the home of John Bolton, another former Trump official turned critic. Christie tore into comments from Jeffrey Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell when she said Trump was not guilty of any wrongdoing while heaping praise on the felonious president.

"She might as well have taken out Donald Trump or President Trump and said, the man who can pardon me has never done anything wrong," he said on ABC's This Week. "The man who can pardon me has always been wonderful."

"Look, Ghislaine Maxwell recruited 15- 16-year-old girls to be sex slaves to Jeffrey Epstein, and she was convicted of that in federal court," he continued. "Why should we believe a damn thing Ghislaine Maxwell has to say about anyone?"

Christie also discussed the raid on Bolton's home, noting the administration's disregard for the idea of separation between the president and criminal investigations. Trump, in turn, threw a fit on his social site.

"I just watched Sloppy Chris Christie be interviewed on a ratings challenged "News" Show, "This Week With George Slopadopolus," on ABC Fake News (By the way, what the "hell" happened to Jonathan Karl's hair?" he wrote with a total lack of self-awareness. "He looks absolutely terrible! It's amazing what bad ratings, on a failed television show that was forced to pay me $16,000,000, can do to one's appearance!

"Can anyone believe anything that Sloppy Chris says?" he added. "Do you remember the way he lied about the dangerous and deadly closure of the George Washington Bridge in order to stay out of prison, at the same time sacrificing people who worked for him, including a young mother, who spent years trying to fight off the vicious charges against her. Chris refused to take responsibility for these criminal acts. For the sake of JUSTICE, perhaps we should start looking at that very serious situation again? NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DJT"

In a separate post, he lashed out at the network.

"Despite a very high popularity and, according to many, among the greatest 8 months in Presidential History, ABC & NBC FAKE NEWS, two of the worst and most biased networks in history, give me 97% BAD STORIES," he wrote. "IF THAT IS THE CASE, THEY ARE SIMPLY AN ARM OF THE DEMOCRAT PARTY AND SHOULD, ACCORDING TO MANY, HAVE THEIR LICENSES REVOKED BY THE FCC. I would be totally in favor of that because they are so biased and untruthful, an actual threat to our Democracy!!! MAGA"

He wasn't done:

"Why is it that ABC and NBC FAKE NEWS, two of the absolute worst and most biased networks anywhere in the World, aren't paying Millions of Dollars a year in LICENSE FEES," he wrote in another post. "They should lose their Licenses for their unfair coverage of Republicans and/or Conservatives, but at a minimum, they should pay up BIG for having the privilege of using the most valuable airwaves anywhere at anytime!!! Crooked "journalism" should not be rewarded, it should be terminated!!!"

It would be easier to release the Epstein Files, that is, if Trump is innocent. It's telling that Christie asked why anyone should believe sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, and Trump countered that with "Can anyone believe anything that Sloppy Chris says?" It's almost as if Trump tells on himself with his 'I know you are, but what I am' juvenile rants.