Paxton Launches Investigation Into DEI For Causing Fires

Texas AG Ken Paxton apparently thinks he'll win a seat in the senate by investigating whether power companies' DEI policies caused wildfires. No, really.
Credit: Donkey Hotey
By Chris capper LiebenthalAugust 18, 2025

Texas Asshole General Ken Paxton took a break from his grifting and adultery to pander to the batshit crazy base and launching probes into whether the HR policies of some power companies were responsible for wildfires:

Paxton "has launched an investigation into several utility companies linked to last year's destructive Smokehouse Creek and Windy Deuce fires, stating that they 'possibly' prioritized environmental, social, and governance (ESG) or diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) agendas over safety and necessary maintenance," said the report. Paxton's civil investigative letters were sent out to Xcel Energy and its subsidiary, Southwestern Public Services Company, as well as Osmose Utilities Services.

[...]

Paxton proclaimed in his statement that the targeted companies "may have acted negligently by failing to conduct necessary infrastructure maintenance and possibly prioritizing environmental, social, and governance ('ESG') or diversity, equity, and inclusion ('DEI') agendas over safety."

Paxton, who is currently challenging Sen. John Cornyn in the GOP Senate primary, did not elaborate on how diversity or climate policies could have contributed to the fires.

Personally, I would not be surprised if these "investigations" was just to throw red meat to his rabid base. Big Energy is a bid deal in Texas, Paxton is not going to want to upset his major donors. But a little charades among friends never hurt anyone, but the voters, that is.

Discussion

