Watch Elise Stefanik Get Booed Because She Deserves It

There was a public event in Plattsburgh, NY, to rename the Clinton County Government Center after the late John Zurlo, a man who had served in various public sector roles for more than 50 years. In attendance at the event were Zurlo's family, some local politicians, Rep. Elise Stefanik, and a crowd of angry constituents.

Every time Stefanik got up to the podium to speak, she got resoundingly booed by the crowd:

Protesters booed Stefanik both times she went to the podium to speak. There was a call for Stefanik to hold a town hall that echoed through the crowd, even when local speakers took their turns at the podium. "Well, Elise has not shown up in our district for months and months," said protester Mavis Agnew. "She won't hold a town hall, she won't take questions. She's never in her office. People show up at her office constantly, door's closed. Her representatives, her employees won't talk to her... So this was her first appearance, the first opportunity we had to let her know we're unhappy." [...] "I don't think this is about Democrats versus Republicans or anything," said Jesse Murnane, another protester. "We're all represented by Stefanik. We're all here represented by Stefanik. And with the recent cuts that have just been passed, we're all going to be affected by rural hospitals. Hudson Headwaters potentially being affected, our only clinics available to patients. That's important to me."

When asked for a response, Stefanik hid behind a dead man and blamed the "far left:"

Later, Stefanik addressed the media, saying she was disappointed that the event was politicized. "Today's event was about honoring John Zurlo," Stefanik said. "It is a disgusting disgrace that this is what the far left does. Rather than understanding that his family has been through a tremendous amount. It was about honoring his legacy."

Stefanik knows she screwed up by going along with the Oppressive Big Buncha Bullshit and then made the matter worse by tring to hide from her constituents. What did she expect would happen. That people would greet her as a great liberator because she just cut off services to the people and/or their loved ones? Because she voted to destroy the world economy so that a handful of extremely wealthy people could get wealthier?

And how the hell does she plan on running for governor if she is afraid to meet with the people? It sorta comes with the job, y'know.

Maybe it would be a good time for Stefanik to regroup and do something positive, like vote to release the Epstein files. That would probably help everyone heal. Ok, not quite everyone. But who cares about the Orange Pedo anyway?