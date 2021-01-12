Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Harvard Institute Of Politics Removes MAGA Nut Elise Stefanik From Advisory Role

The Kennedy School removed Stefanik from her Senior Advisory role at their Institute of Politics.
By Ed Scarce

Imagine your school of government has on its policy board a former graduate who doesn't apparently believe in responsible government or basic democratic principles of representation. That's where Harvard University's Kennedy School found itself this week with Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY). So they turfed her.

Stefanik, a craven political opportunist in the Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley mold, jumped onboard the Trump train after the 2016 election.

And not a big surprise either. Thousands of law school alumni from Yale and Harvard have also petitioned for senators Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley to be disbarred, such is the disgust with their recent behavior.

Source: Times Union

WASHINGTON — Harvard University's Kennedy School removed U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik from its senior advisory committee Tuesday after the school's dean determined the Schuylerville Republican made public assertions about voter fraud and the 2020 presidential election that have "no basis in evidence."

The decision came after Stefanik last week objected to certifying the presidential election results on the heels of a violent attack on the U.S. Capitol by some supporters of President Donald J. Trump.

Over 750 Harvard students and alumni petitioned for her ouster on the heels of that decision.

Harvard Kennedy School Dean Douglas Elmendorf said in a letter Tuesday that he spoke with Stefanik and asked her to step aside. After she declined, Harvard removed from her from the now 12-member senior advisory committee for its Institute of Politics.

Stefanik, who graduated from the Institute of Politics in 2006, released a statement lambasting the university for creating a "monoculture of like-minded, intolerant liberal views " after Harvard announced its decision.

And the little shits congresswoman's response, blaming the "woke Left."

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team