Rubio Snaps At Fox News Host After She Calls Him Out For 'No Ceasefire' In Ukraine

Secretary of State Marco Rubio struggled to explain why there had been "no ceasefire" between Russia and Ukraine after President Donald Trump's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
By David EdwardsAugust 17, 2025

Secretary of State Marco Rubio struggled to explain why there had been "no ceasefire" between Russia and Ukraine after President Donald Trump's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Fox News host Maria Bartiromo pressed Rubio on the outcome of the meeting in a Sunday morning interview.

"Why did President Trump's meeting with Putin end with no ceasefire?" Bartiromo asked as the interview began. "And what does Putin want?"

"Yeah, well, a couple things," Rubio replied. "First of all, if you recall, there's no way you can have a meeting like that. And we never said there was going to be a deal coming out of the meeting because the Ukrainians are not there."

"This is a war between two countries, not America; it's Ukraine and Russia," he continued. "We met with the Russian side. We've spoken repeatedly with the Ukrainian side. We'll see them again tomorrow in person, along with our allies in Europe. So I do think some progress was made in that talk."

Last week, however, Trump insisted that Putin would make a peace deal.

"I believe now he's convinced that he's going to make a deal," the U.S. president told Fox News host Brian Kilmeade on Thursday. "He's going to make a deal. I think he's going to. And we're going to find out — I'm going to know very quickly."

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon