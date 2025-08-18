'Putin Is Not Giving Up Anything': GOP Lawmaker Disputes 'Ridiculous' Rubio Claim

Rep. Rich McCormick (R-GA) disputed Secretary of State Marco Rubio's claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin would have to give up land in order to make a peace deal in Ukraine.
By David EdwardsAugust 18, 2025

Rep. Rich McCormick (R-GA) disputed Secretary of State Marco Rubio's claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin would have to give up land in order to make a peace deal in Ukraine.

During a Sunday interview on Fox News, host Griff Jenkins noted that Rubio had suggested that "both sides are going to have to give something and both sides will have to get something."

"Well, it's ridiculous," McCormick replied. "If you look at the fact that Ukraine has already given up, all of Crimea, Crimea, most of the eastern portion of their country, Russia is asking for more."

"Putin's very savvy when it comes to negotiations. He always negotiates from a point of strength," he continued. "He's not giving up anything. And that's the problem. That's why we haven't been able to move the needle on this."

