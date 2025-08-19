Taco Trump Caves On Russian Ceasefire

Donald Trump once again failed to take action on one of his fictitious deadlines when Russia refused to a cease-fire.
Implementing the same ridiculous deadlines he proposes for his yo-yo tariffs, Trump now claims there is no need for a cease-fire to negotiate a peace deal. Before ushering out the red carpeted welcome wagon, Trump said he was adamant about Russia agreeing to a ceasefire.
Q: Last week, you warned of what you called severe consequences.
If a 30-day ceasefire or any type of ceasefire were not agreed to by Russia, will there be severe consequences?
Does that change because of the meeting with the President?
TRUMP: I don't think you need a ceasefire.
You know, if you look at the six deals that I settled this year, they were all at war. I didn't do any ceasefires.
And I know that it might be good to have. But I can also understand strategically why, well, you know, one country or the other wouldn't want it. You have a ceasefire, and they rebuild and rebuild and rebuild, and, you know, maybe they don't want that.
But if you look at the six deals that we made peace, you know, long-term, long-running wars, I didn't do any ceasefires.
Would I like? I like the concept.
You know, I like the concept of a ceasefire for one reason, because you'd stop killing people immediately, as opposed to in two weeks or one week or whatever it takes.
But we can work a deal where we're working on a peace deal while they're fighting. They have to fight.
I wish they could stop. I'd like them to stop. But strategically, that could be a disadvantage for one side or the other.
But all of these deals I made without even the mention of the words ceasefire.
In other words, Putin said no to a ceasefire so Trump cowardly changed his position.
The media's response has been mild to nonexistent.
Putin got what he wanted and White House AI Press Bot Karoline Leavitt became ashen, almost frightened after what they had seen behind closed doors.