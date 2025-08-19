Taco Trump Caves On Russian Ceasefire

Donald Trump once again failed to take action on one of his fictitious deadlines when Russia refused to a cease-fire.

Implementing the same ridiculous deadlines he proposes for his yo-yo tariffs, Trump now claims there is no need for a cease-fire to negotiate a peace deal. Before ushering out the red carpeted welcome wagon, Trump said he was adamant about Russia agreeing to a ceasefire.

Q: Last week, you warned of what you called severe consequences.

If a 30-day ceasefire or any type of ceasefire were not agreed to by Russia, will there be severe consequences?

Does that change because of the meeting with the President?

TRUMP: I don't think you need a ceasefire.

You know, if you look at the six deals that I settled this year, they were all at war. I didn't do any ceasefires.

And I know that it might be good to have. But I can also understand strategically why, well, you know, one country or the other wouldn't want it. You have a ceasefire, and they rebuild and rebuild and rebuild, and, you know, maybe they don't want that.

But if you look at the six deals that we made peace, you know, long-term, long-running wars, I didn't do any ceasefires.

Would I like? I like the concept.

You know, I like the concept of a ceasefire for one reason, because you'd stop killing people immediately, as opposed to in two weeks or one week or whatever it takes.

But we can work a deal where we're working on a peace deal while they're fighting. They have to fight.

I wish they could stop. I'd like them to stop. But strategically, that could be a disadvantage for one side or the other.

But all of these deals I made without even the mention of the words ceasefire.