'True Character!' Trump Plays Golf With Coach Who Resigned For Racist Slur

President Donald Trump celebrated the "true character" of former NFL coach Jon Gruden despite his resignation over reports that he used racist, sexist, and anti-gay slurs.
By David EdwardsSeptember 1, 2025

President Donald Trump celebrated the "true character" of former NFL coach Jon Gruden despite his resignation over reports that he used racist, sexist, and anti-gay slurs.

"Great playing Golf with Jon Gruden — A really nice guy, and true character!" Trump wrote on Sunday. The president included a photo of himself shaking hands with Gruden on a golf course.

Gruden resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021 after The New York Times unearthed emails that contained slurs.

In one email, the coach reportedly complained that NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith had "lips the size of michellin tires."

Gruden later told ESPN that the remark meant that Smith was a liar.

"I'm ashamed I insulted De Smith. I never had a racial thought when I used it," he insisted. "I'm embarrassed by what's out there. I certainly never meant for it to sound that bad."

