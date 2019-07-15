It would be nice if the media was a little more precise with language, because they have a powerful influence on people.

Here's MSNBC's Kelly O'Donnell talking about Trump's racist tweets -- without actually calling them 'racist.'

Some of the color and the texture of the president's tweets just hits those buttons that animate some of the really most divisive forces when people read some of his commentary on this. It drives his own base. It certainly fires up Democrats, and it raises lots of questions what the president's thinking is on this. You have a chorus of 2020 Democrats who can easily get to microphones and use what is one of the ugliest slurs in our life to be called a racist day in, day out, against this president, and he keeps doubling down.

Slur, noun

1.

an insinuation or allegation about someone that is likely to insult them or damage their reputation.

"the comments were a slur on the staff"

synonyms: insult, slight, slander, slanderous statement, libel, libelous statement, misrepresentation, defamation, aspersion, calumny, smear; More.

Notice how many of the synonyms for slur involve people lying or misrepresenting them?

Calling Trump a racist is not a slur. It's a fact.