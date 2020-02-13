Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

'My Hopey' Is Returning To The White House As A Senior Adviser

Trump's favorite security blankie will soon be back!
By Susie Madrak
3 hours ago by Susie Madrak
Views:

There is joy in the Oval Office today over The Return of Hope Hicks, former White House comms director, and if you look at her track record, you can understand why. Trump trusts her because she observes the code of omerta:

Here's what Eric Swallwell said after Hope Hicks testified before the House Intelligence committee:

"Congressman Swalwell, did she say anything about that part and the questioning about contacts and activities during the campaign and did she say anything that was different from what she appeared to say in the Mueller report?" O'Donnell asked.

"I will characterize it this way. She knew what she was not supposed to say. Her memory would be foggy or she would refuse to answer. She wouldn't really go into the Mueller report, citing it as a time she was at the White House. What this shows me is how guilty this gang is," Swalwell said.

Madeline Dean:

I asked her about communications with Russians or Russian officials. She tried to say that there were no communications whatsoever. When i asked more specifically, she said probably an e-mail or more. She didn't think they were relevant. I tried to impress upon the witness it was not up to her to decide what was relevant. We wanted the facts and the truth before the American people. I had stonewalling there.

So we know why Trump loves her. We also know that returning as an advisor reporting to Jared Kushner means they're hoping Our Hopey will be able to keep Trump from setting off nukes before the election, thus assuring the Trump Family can continue to grift unimpeded.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.