Rep. Mia Love Hesitantly Admits Trump's Africa 'Sh*thole' Slur Is 'Racist'

Republican Rep. Mia Love of Utah on Sunday accused Donald Trump of making "racist" remarks about Haiti and African countries.

In an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper, Love sidestepped the fact that Republican lawmakers had yet to forcefully condemn Trump for reportedly saying that African countries were a "shithole" and immigrants from Haiti did not deserve to stay in the United States.

"Were the comments racist, do you think?" Tapper asked Love.

"Um, well," Love stuttered. "I think they were -- yes. I think that they were unfortunate. I don't know if they were taken -- I wasn't in the room when the comments were made. I don't know which context they were made. I'm looking forward to finding out what happened."