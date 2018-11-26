Utah GOP Rep. Mia Love Concedes, Rips Trump For Driving Minorities Away

Rep. Mia Love is holding a news conference after conceding to Ben McAdams in the race for Utah's 4th Congressional District.

Rep. Mia Love (R-UT) on Monday conceded defeat to Democratic challenger Ben McAdams, and she called out President Donald Trump for pushing minorities out of the Republican Party.

At her concession speech, Love recalled that Trump had attacked her for a lack of loyalty to him following the November midterms.

“Mia Love gave me no love,” Trump complained at the time.

“What did he have to gain by saying such a thing about a fellow Republican?” Love told a crowd of supporters on Monday. “Mr. President, we’ll have to chat about that. However, this gave me a clear vision of his world as it is. No real relationship just convenient transactions. That is an insufficient way to implement sincere service and policy.”

“This election experience and these comments [from Trump] shines a spotlight on the problems Washington politicians have with minorities and black Americans,” Love continued. “It’s transactional. It’s not personal. Politicians claim they know what’s best for us from a safe distance. Yet, they are never willing to take us home.”

“Because Republicans never take minorities communities into their home and citizens into their homes and into their hearts, they stay with Democrats and bureaucrats in Washington because they do take them home,” she added. “I’ve seen the cost to conservatives for not truly taking people into their hearts. Democrats saw newly-elected black members and women to Congress in this election. This is a matter of fact that Republicans lost in this regard.”