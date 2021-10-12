Guess Who Is Defending Jon Gruden's Crude Racist Emails?

Las Vegas coach John Gruden resigned his position as head coach after a trove of his racist, misogynistic, and homophobic emails were uncovered during a workplace investigation into the Washington Football team.

"I have resigned as Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction. Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I’m sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone."



The NY Times reports, "Gruden’s messages were sent to Bruce Allen, the former president of the Washington Football Team, and others, while he was working for ESPN as a color analyst during “Monday Night Football.” In the emails, Gruden called the league’s commissioner, Roger Goodell, a “faggot” and a “clueless anti-football pussy” and said that Goodell should not have pressured Jeff Fisher, then the coach of the Rams, to draft “queers,” a reference to Michael Sam, a gay player chosen by the team in 2014."

Those are but a few, but what's equally horrific is how deeply Gruden hated that the league decided to try and protect its players from head trauma injures.

Spewing the garbage Gruden did meant he couldn't work for the NFL. Only in Trump's White House could a person survive such craven behavior.

This is highlighted by the idiot son.

Republicans are supposed to be for free markets, but we all know that's a lie.

There are plenty of right-wing tools speaking out and defending the racist coach.

I'm reading that Gruden only committed "thought crimes" and such. What Gruden wrote is definitely grounds for firing, as many other employees have discovered. Gruden resigned anyway. He never wanted those emails to see the light of day and yet they did.

Republicans defend the indefensible.

