Sore Losers: One GOP Rep's Amazing Lack Of Self-Awareness

Rep Derrick Drunken Van Orden accuses Democrats of being sore losers of elections, forgets he was a J6 insurrectionist himself.
By Chris capper LiebenthalAugust 22, 2025

As I reported yesterday, Rep Elise Stefanik (MAGA-NY) learned the hard way that she cannot elude accountability forever, instead getting resoundingly booed and called out for trying to dodge her constituents.

Wisconsin's Rep Drunken Derrick Van Orden, who is no stranger to running away from constituents, was triggered by the video of Stefanik getting booed and took to Xitter to say this:

This is what happens when a political party cannot accept the results of an election.

Stop rooting against America because you lost.

screenshot_2025-08-20_141233

DVO seems to have forgotten where he was on January 6th, 2021, when his party lost the presidential election, when he illegally used campaign funds to travel to Washington, D.C. and be a domestic terrorist.

derrick_van_orden_j6_riots

To make it perfectly clear, the good people of Plattsburgh, NY, only booed Stefanik, whereas DVO and friends, following their president's orders, threatened the lives of the nation's lawmakers and the former Vice-President Mike Pence.

Even DVO's alcohol-soaked brain should be able to comprehend the difference. Or so one would think.

