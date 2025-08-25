Whiny MAGAt Mark Levin Calls Gavin Newsom A 'Confederate'

Fox News host and Trump sycophant Mark Levin viciously attacked California governor Gavin Newsom for mocking the doddering old fool Trump's social media style.

Newsom has been so effective that Fox News has been unsuccessful in trying to smear the governor.

Enter the always nasal and ignorant Levin, who claims to be some sort of a historical scholar, but only rewrites history to serve the fascists.

Levin took about eight or nine minutes of his show (Start around the 8 min mark of the Youtube) to try and berate Newsom, but only humiliated himself.

Levin was upset that the governor's actions have been discussed on mainstream media outlets like Politico in positive terms.

Even Bill Maher is saluting Newsom's efforts.

Levin believes calling Gov. Newsom a clown and a loser is going to have an effect.

It doesn't only elevate the California governor.

Levin read off about statistic claiming that Trump is the real winner. Levin then tried to pin the confederacy on the Democratic party.

LEVIN: It's a sanctuary state, California. One of 13, by the way. Sanctuary state. I've talked at length about this whole idea of nullification and the neoconfederacy and that Gavin Newsom is a nullifier and he's a confederate. Oh yes, he's a confederate. Apparently so brilliant are my comments that others are repeating them now. But he's a nullifier and he's a confederate, a good old Democrat who pretends to be a progressive.

The nasally douchebag should know that the confederate south, which were called Dixiecrats, all turned Republican when they introduced the racist southern strategy after the passage of the Voting Rights Act passed.

Mark Levin is part of their Confederacy now.

Newsom's strategy has been brilliant.