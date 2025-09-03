Alex Jones Melts Down When Sidekick Quits: 'You Are A RAT!'

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones blew up on air after one of the hosts on his InfoWars platform quit, calling Owen Shroyer a "snake, a rat, a fraud and a disgrace."
By David EdwardsSeptember 3, 2025

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones blew up on air after one of the hosts on his InfoWars platform quit.

In an announcement on Monday, host Owen Shroyer said that he was leaving Jones' operation because his boss had suggested he was "too anti-Trump."

An enraged Jones reacted by calling Shroyer a "snake" on his Tuesday broadcast.

"You are a snake!" Jones yelled. "You are a rat! You are a fraud! You are a backstabber! You are a handbiter! You are a disgrace!"

"I don't know if it's stuff he's smoking," he continued. "But I've seen a lot of people get paranoid, you know, they smoke pot and go nuts."

Jones recalled Shroyer quitting in a phone call.

"And he starts talking to me like he's literally a pimp, and I am a crack whore," the conspiracy theorist complained. "And I hung up and literally got a tear in my eye."

"He was really getting off on it, and I'm like, going, this is an evil son of a b---h, man," he remarked. "Owen Shroyer's dead to me. If he goes on there and repents to Jesus and apologizes for being demon possessed or whatever it is he is, then I will forgive him."

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon