Alex Jones Melts Down When Sidekick Quits: 'You Are A RAT!'

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones blew up on air after one of the hosts on his InfoWars platform quit.

In an announcement on Monday, host Owen Shroyer said that he was leaving Jones' operation because his boss had suggested he was "too anti-Trump."

An enraged Jones reacted by calling Shroyer a "snake" on his Tuesday broadcast.

"You are a snake!" Jones yelled. "You are a rat! You are a fraud! You are a backstabber! You are a handbiter! You are a disgrace!"

"I don't know if it's stuff he's smoking," he continued. "But I've seen a lot of people get paranoid, you know, they smoke pot and go nuts."

Jones recalled Shroyer quitting in a phone call.

"And he starts talking to me like he's literally a pimp, and I am a crack whore," the conspiracy theorist complained. "And I hung up and literally got a tear in my eye."

"He was really getting off on it, and I'm like, going, this is an evil son of a b---h, man," he remarked. "Owen Shroyer's dead to me. If he goes on there and repents to Jesus and apologizes for being demon possessed or whatever it is he is, then I will forgive him."