AOC Tells It As It Is, MAGA Has A Mega Meltdown

On Friday, while Congress was wasting their time and our tax dollars on whether to waste more time and money to honor a dead fascist propagandist, Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez spoke for a few minutes.

She started with a strong condemnation of political violence and Kirk's death. But then she points out that MAGA was going over the top with the performative stunts they were pulling to honor Kirk, who really didn't do anything to deserve such honors:

We can deeply disagree and come together as a country to denounce the horror of this killing. And it is not a license for the abuse of power and whitewashing of American history. Today's resolution only underscores the majority's recklessness by choosing to author this condemnation and honoring on a purely partisan basis instead of uniting Congress in this tragedy with one of the many bipartisan options to condemn political violence and Kirk's murder as we did with the late Melissa Hortman. Instead, the majority proceeded with a resolution that brings great pain to the millions of Americans who endured segregation, Jim Crow, and the legacy of bigotry today. We should be clear about who Charlie Kirk was, a man who believed that the civil rights act that granted Black Americans the right to vote was a mistake, who after the violent attack on Paul Pelosi, an amazing patriot, should bail out his brutal assailant. And accused Jews of controlling, not just the colleges, it's the non-profits, it's the movies, it's Hollywood, it's all of it. His rhetoric and beliefs were ignorant, uneducated, and sought to disenfranchise millions of Americans, far from the working, quote, working tirelessly to promote unity, unquote, asserted by the majority in this resolution. claimed that quote, some... It is equally important that Congress does unite to reject the government's attempt to weaponize this moment into an all-out assault on free speech across the country. All in the name of Charlie Kirk...

Naturally, MAGA was faux outraged. They cursed AOC. They condemned her speech. They even went so far as to say she gained weight! Gasp!

The one thing they did not do is deny what she said. That's because they can't.

Let's get real. All this is not about Kirk. Kirk was nothing more than a glorified social media influencer for hate. Now President Pedo is cynically using his tragic death to light a Reichstag fire to use for burning the Epstein files. But all he is really doing, at best, is delaying the inevitable.