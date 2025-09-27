C&L's Late Night Music Club With Yes 'Owner Of A Lonely Heart'

A classic.
By John AmatoSeptember 27, 2025

I've always been a huge Yes fan and I thought the band was defunct in 1980's. They suddenly reappeared with the South African genius Trevor Rabin and the rest is music history.

How did that happen?

When South African singer/guitarist Trevor Rabin first hooked up with former Yes musicians Chris Squire, Alan White and Tony Kaye in 1982, it was intended as Cinema, a new group with original material and without the weight of Yes' legendary history. But when ex-Yes singer Jon Anderson entered the picture, Cinema morphed into a resurrected Yes—with encouragement from their record label Atlantic Records.

“I was pretty adamant about it,” Rabin today recalls of his initial feelings that Cinema should start with a clean slate. “It's funny. I think it was Alan White saying to me, ‘Are you okay not being the singer?’ I said, ‘Look, on the one hand, you could say I've been fired as the singer. But what have we benefited from? We've got bloody Jon Anderson in, and he sounds incredible on this stuff.'”

Rabin was masterful and reinvigorated the 70s progressive rock band into new commercial heights. It was #1 on the Billboard chart.

Open thread.

Discussion

