Colin Kaepernick To Fund Independent Autopsy In Tree Hanging

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick will pay for an independent autopsy for a student found hanging from a tree on the campus of a Mississippi university. Demartravion “Trey” Reed’s body was found at 7:05 a.m. on Monday. Sept. 15., according to campus police at Delta State University in Cleveland, Mississippi. Via KRON4:

Investigators said there was no evidence of foul play and officials ruled the student’s death as a suicide. However, Reed’s family has called for an independent autopsy.

“We will seek answers independently from Delta State University and from the coroner’s office and, if need be, independent from the state coroner’s office because we need answer as to what happened to Trey Reed,” said family attorney Vaness J. Jones in a statement reported by USA Today.

On Friday, civil rights attorney Ben Crump announced that the Colin Kaepernick “Know Your Rights Camp Autopsy Initiative” would cover the cost of a second, independent autopsy for Reed. Reed’s family, according to Crump, will seek the autopsy as soon as Reed’s body is release by the state medical examiner.