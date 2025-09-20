Colin Kaepernick To Fund Independent Autopsy In Tree Hanging

Never hurts to have a third opinion in Mississippi!
By Susie MadrakSeptember 20, 2025

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick will pay for an independent autopsy for a student found hanging from a tree on the campus of a Mississippi university. Demartravion “Trey” Reed’s body was found at 7:05 a.m. on Monday. Sept. 15., according to campus police at Delta State University in Cleveland, Mississippi. Via KRON4:

Investigators said there was no evidence of foul play and officials ruled the student’s death as a suicide. However, Reed’s family has called for an independent autopsy.

“We will seek answers independently from Delta State University and from the coroner’s office and, if need be, independent from the state coroner’s office because we need answer as to what happened to Trey Reed,” said family attorney Vaness J. Jones in a statement reported by USA Today.

On Friday, civil rights attorney Ben Crump announced that the Colin Kaepernick “Know Your Rights Camp Autopsy Initiative” would cover the cost of a second, independent autopsy for Reed. Reed’s family, according to Crump, will seek the autopsy as soon as Reed’s body is release by the state medical examiner.

Yeah. Black man hanging from a tree in Mississippi? Can't imagine why they're suspicious.

Kaepernick continues to show himself as one solid dude.

Thank you Kaepernick

#BLM

Colin Kaepernick funding independent autopsy for Demartravion Reed share.google/KoUohEbmBPGu...

Puka_bear 🌈🧙‍♀️🍉💙📚🌶🐈‍⬛️BLM🇺🇦4B (@pukabear.bsky.social) 2025-09-19T23:43:37.082Z

Colin Kaepernick is funding an independent second autopsy for Trey Reed, the Black student found hanging from a tree at Delta State University, after the Mississippi State Medical Examiner ruled the death a suicide.

buff.ly/i9CsjMK

Mississippi Free Press (@mississippifreepress.org) 2025-09-19T17:42:37.785Z

Spike Lee said his multi part docuseries about former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick for ESPN films will not be released‼️ What’s up ESPN?

Meidas Charise Lee 💙🌊🌴🥥🫘 (@chariselee.bsky.social) 2025-09-18T13:52:10.027Z

Uh, they're owned by Disney...

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon