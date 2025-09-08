GOP Senator Blames 'What The CDC Did During COVID' For Shooting At Its HQ

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) suggested that a shooting at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) happened because of what the agency "did during COVID."
By David EdwardsSeptember 8, 2025

During a Sunday interview with Marshall, CBS host Margaret Brennan advised the senator to be "very careful in this very heated environment."

"When you say you have a problem with trusting the CDC, it was just a few weeks ago a gunman walked onto the CDC campus in Atlanta and shot the place up," she noted. "Do you care to respond to that? And do you think that we need to be careful when we are discussing the CDC and public health officials right now?"

"Well, look, of course, I condemn that shooting," Marshall replied. "But the lack of confidence in the CDC goes back to what the CDC did during COVID."

"They misguided us, maybe lied to us even, about the origins of COVID and how to treat it as well," he added. "And the vaccine, they overpromise what the vaccine could do as well. So that's where the distrust is."

Brennan pointed out that President Donald Trump authorized the Warp Speed program to create a COVID-19 vaccine during his first term.

"Yeah, look, President Trump absolutely deserves a Nobel Prize," Marshall remarked. "That vaccine saved millions of lives."

"Okay, because you just said something that sounded very contradictory to that," the CBS host observed.

