Ignorant Trump Endorses 'Global Cooling' At UN

Speaking to the UN General Assembly, Donald Trump claimed that climate change "is the greatest con job ever perpetrated on the world."

Trump finally found something that he is actually the greatest of all time in: he's the leading climate change denier in the world.

Demented Donald began his tirade outlining how some speakers at the UN in past decades predicted disasters that hadn't happened yet, and then transitioned into the phrase "global cooling" to destroy today's actual scientific claims of global warming.

TRUMP: You know, it used to be global cooling. Here's a big lie If you look back years ago, in the 1920s and the 1930s, they said global cooling will kill the world. We have to do something. Then they said global warming will kill the world. But then it started getting cooler. So now they could just call it climate change, because that way they can't miss. It's climate change, because if it goes higher or lower, whatever the hell happens, there's climate change. It's the greatest con job ever perpetrated on the world, in my opinion. Climate change, no matter what happens, you're involved in that. No more global warming, no more global cooling. All of these predictions made by the United Nations and many others, often for bad reasons, were wrong. They were made by stupid people that have cost their countries fortunes and given those same countries no chance for success.

Trump said "global cooling" happened in the 20's and 30s, which is wrong.

A few believed in the possibility in the 1970s. However, the consensus of the scientific community didn't buy "cooling" and instead were worried about greenhouse gases.



In today's world, NASA uses actual scientific data and agrees that global warming is happening.



"There is unequivocal evidence that Earth is warming at an unprecedented rate."

There is unequivocal evidence that Earth is warming at an unprecedented rate. Earth-orbiting satellites and new technologies have helped scientists see the big picture, collecting many different types of information about our planet and its climate all over the world. These data, collected over many years, reveal the signs and patterns of a changing climate. Scientists demonstrated the heat-trapping nature of carbon dioxide and other gases in the mid-19th century.2 Many of the science instruments NASA uses to study our climate focus on how these gases affect the movement of infrared radiation through the atmosphere. From the measured impacts of increases in these gases, there is no question that increased greenhouse gas levels warm the Earth in response.

Trump never misses a chance to revive old conspiracy theories to promote new ones.