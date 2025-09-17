J6er Ali Alexander Wants Trump To Round Up And 'Possibly Kill' 500,000 'Antifa'

Oh look. "Stop the steal" insurrectionist Ali Alexander is calling for more violence in revenge for the shooting of Charlie Kirk. If you believe in hell, I'm pretty sure this guy has a spot there waiting for him: Ali Alexander Calls On Trump To Arrest And ‘Possibly Kill’ 500,000 People In Response To Charlie Kirk's Murder:

After spewing conspiracy theories about George Zinn, the 71-year-old man who was detained right after the shooting of Kirk, who authorities say gave a fake confession in order to try to help the actual gunman escape, Alexander proceeded to call for Trump to round up a half a million people:

Having spent 45 minutes establishing his antisemitic bona fides, Alexander then revealed what he ultimately wants to see done in response to Kirk's murder. "My attention is going to be on trying to get [FBI Director] Kash Patel fired, trying to get Donald Trump off his fat ass to avenge his friend, trying to use state power to tell civil libertarians to shut up while we excise all of antifa from our country," he said. "I think 500,000 people need to be arrested, tried, and possibly killed if they're convicted for treason or something like that. I think America needs a penal colony. I do not want to coexist with these people."

Back at ya' Alexander, but sadly we're stuck with him and the rest of the violent MAGAs who are intent on starting another civil war in America.

I'm not holding my breath for Pam Bondi to start making any threats against Alexander.