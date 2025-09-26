Jimmy Kimmel's Back As World Leaders Mock Trump!

Folks, let’s talk about who really pulls the strings in America’s so-called “free press.” Jimmy Kimmel may be back on ABC, but let’s not kid ourselves—giant, soul-sucking monopolies...
By Cliff SchecterSeptember 26, 2025

Folks, let’s talk about who really pulls the strings in America’s so-called “free press.” Jimmy Kimmel may be back on ABC, but let’s not kid ourselves—giant, soul-sucking monopolies like Sinclair and Nexstar still poison the airwaves with propaganda and own many of the local news stations people trust, because they think it's actually local news.

Nexstar even runs NewsNation, a pretend “straight news” network that is right-wing sewage with a Grinch’s smile when the lights go down. If you know anyone watching it, tell 'em to shut it off. They’ll immediately gain ~18.25 IQ points.

Second, they deserve better than corporate disinformation peddled by a company that makes elephant dung kept in a dumpster in the Dubai sun in the middle of August smell like Chanel No. 5.

There's much in this Substack from our convo with viral TikToker "itsluke7," a 22 yr old Iowan who's channeled all our rage into brilliant TikToks. Watch the video and read the rest of to the Substack. Also, support our partner, Incogni, who scrub your personal info online--SS #, DOB, etc--so sleazes who sell it to identify thieves can't gain access to it.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon