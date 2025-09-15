John Fetterman Wants Mean Democrats To Stop Calling Trump Names

You know, like fascist, autocrat, or just plain asshole...
By Susie MadrakSeptember 15, 2025

I'm beginning to wonder whether John Fetterman lost a bigger part of his functional brain after his stroke than we knew, because he not only defended the Orange Blob in this interview, he blasted fellow Democrats for constantly labeling the White House authoritarian. Via Yahoo News:

“If you compare him to an actual autocrat, that… it’s just not that,” the Pennsylvania senator and Democratic black sheep told CNN’s Inside Politics Sunday of his fellow party members calling Trump a fascist. “This is not an autocrat, this is a product of a democratic election.”

You know who else was the product of a democratic election, John? Hitler.

Critics have increasingly directed these terms toward the MAGA White House amid Trump’s ongoing centralization of executive power, his immigration crackdown, his increasing use of ultra-nationalist rhetoric, his attacks on political opponents, his penchant for outlandish displays of military strength, and his longstanding cult-like appeal among members of his base.

Fetterman echoed calls for Democrats to tone down criticism of the second Trump administration. Many on the right have accused Democrats of contributing to the spread of political violence in the United States that claimed the life of conservative activist Charlie Kirk earlier this week. Fetterman urged his party “to turn the temperature down.”

Seriously, John, have you been asleep? Trump has been making threats against Democrats for months. Whose side are you on, anyway?

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon