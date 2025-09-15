John Fetterman Wants Mean Democrats To Stop Calling Trump Names

I'm beginning to wonder whether John Fetterman lost a bigger part of his functional brain after his stroke than we knew, because he not only defended the Orange Blob in this interview, he blasted fellow Democrats for constantly labeling the White House authoritarian. Via Yahoo News:

“If you compare him to an actual autocrat, that… it’s just not that,” the Pennsylvania senator and Democratic black sheep told CNN’s Inside Politics Sunday of his fellow party members calling Trump a fascist. “This is not an autocrat, this is a product of a democratic election.”

You know who else was the product of a democratic election, John? Hitler.

Critics have increasingly directed these terms toward the MAGA White House amid Trump’s ongoing centralization of executive power, his immigration crackdown, his increasing use of ultra-nationalist rhetoric, his attacks on political opponents, his penchant for outlandish displays of military strength, and his longstanding cult-like appeal among members of his base. Fetterman echoed calls for Democrats to tone down criticism of the second Trump administration. Many on the right have accused Democrats of contributing to the spread of political violence in the United States that claimed the life of conservative activist Charlie Kirk earlier this week. Fetterman urged his party “to turn the temperature down.”

Seriously, John, have you been asleep? Trump has been making threats against Democrats for months. Whose side are you on, anyway?