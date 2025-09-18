In England, 'Lord Orange' Still Promoting 2020 Election Lie

Donald Trump continued his serial lying in Ayelsbury, England, when he said 25 million people came over the border, inflation is down, and he won big in the 2020 general election.

Trump had so much orange bronzer painted on his face that he blended into the background of the two flags behind him.

He looks like a sarcophagus with two slits for eyes, but at least a sarcophagus wouldn't be spewing lie after lie on foreign soil.

TRUMP: Millions of people flowing in, totally unchecked, totally unvetted by the Biden administration. 25 million, in my opinion, that would be about 25 million. They came from prisons. They came from mental institutions. They were gang members. They were drug dealers. They came from the Congo. They came from all parts of South America. They came from everywhere. Think of it. Prisoners from the Congo are being released into the United States. Prisons opened up in Venezuela and many other countries, pouring into the United States. And I couldn't believe it.

Trump is claiming the entire population of the state of Florida is made up of criminals who crossed the border unimpeded.

Where are they? Soon, he'll say it was 50 million people.

Now comes the BIG LIE on the 2020 presidential election.

TRUMP: One of the reasons I decided to run, I decided to run because I don't want to be controversial. (WTF?) But you see what's happened and you see all the information that's come out. We won in 2020 big.



And I said, let's run. We got to run because I saw what was happening. And the worst thing that I saw was all of these people.

Trump lost by almost 8 million votes and nothing their election deniers and treasonous minions have claimed were true.

Ask Fox News how it felt to pay 787 million for election fraud lies.

TRUMP: You know, we've already solved inflation. We've solved prices. Oil is way down. Energy is way down the United States. But what what I saw happening with millions of people pouring into our country, I couldn't, I couldn't stand to watch it.

The Gooogle machine tells us that "U.S. Inflation increased to 2.9% for the 12 months ending August 2025, a rise from the previous month's rate of 2.7%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics."

Trump's yo-yo tariffs are hitting the middle class now.

Why doesn't FCC Brendan Carr ban Trump for lying to the public?