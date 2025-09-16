Michael Savage Blasts RFK Jr: Huge Mistake By Trump To Appoint Him

Far right talk show host Michael Savage said Trump should have never hired RFK Jr. as HHS Secretary. Savage also said that doing pushups at 55 does not make him a scientist, and that RFK's actions are like those in a fascist dictatorship.

Ya think?

[RFK Jr.] never should have been given that job. Never. It was a huge mistake on the part of Donald Trump. Kennedy is way over his head. He's not a scientist. He has no training in science. And you're just doing push ups doesn't make you a health expert, by the way. Just because you have great muscles at 47 or 55 doesn't mean that you know everything about science that is required to be known to run HHS, which is a huge and huge. You know, when it came — when Trump came along, to get political for a second — and he appointed Kennedy to HHS, and Kennedy said that we're going to fire everybody in the building, I went on the air and I said to you, that's the biggest mistake he could ever make.

Trump's HHS secretary has destroyed almost all medical research, setting it back years. He's also upending the entire CDC, putting the health and safety of all Americans at risk.