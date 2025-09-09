Michigan Democrat Rips Into The Corporate Greed Of The NFL

Mallory McMorrow is a Michigan Senator now running for U.S. Senate in a crowded field with no clear frontrunner in the Democratic primary. Her ad team scored a touchdown though yesterday with this ad, which went instantly viral online, combining big issues like affordability and Americans' addiction to Football.

I wouldn't say she's "raging" as the New York Post puts it, but this is a quality ad that showcases the frustration a lot of us are feeling right now. Other Democrats should take notes.

Source: New York Post

A rising Michigan Democrat cut an ad tying President Trump to the affordability issues illustrated by NFL RedZone bringing ads to its once commercial-free football programming. Michigan Democratic Senate hopeful Mallory McMorrow raged against “corporate greed” that has led to RedZone to run ads despite it being a paid service. “Football is back, and seven hours of commercial-free football is not,” she lamented in her new spot. “This is just the latest example of corporate greed ruining the things we love, because it’s not just commercials on TV, it’s also your grocery store. “Everything’s getting more expensive, all the while Donald Trump is telling us that prices are down at tremendous numbers, while he’s selling us out to the same corporations, who are jacking up prices on the things that we love.” She also blamed tariffs as a key factor in the forces that are “making everything more expensive” for everyday Americans. The NFL RedZone will include ads this season after a new deal with ESPN, changing its opener from “seven hours of commercial-free football” to “seven hours of RedZone football” to match the change. The inclusion of ads in RedZone sparked an uproar from fans and even threats of boycotts.