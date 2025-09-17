Newsom To Trump: 'Take Your Dementia Meds, Grandpa'

Gavin Newsom told “grandpa” Trump to take his meds after a fresh Truth Social diatribe on Tuesday. Via The Daily Beast:

Newsom hurled fresh accusations of dementia against Trump after the president blasted a plan to build low-income housing in the Pacific Palisades and rehashed debunked claims about the state’s response to the devastating wildfires in January.

“Shockingly, I have just learned, that Gavin Newscum, the Governor of California, is in final stages of approval to build Low Income Housing in Pacific Palisades. How unfair is that to the people that have suffered so much!” Trump began in a post on his social media platform.

But Newsom’s press office was having none of it and fact-checked the president’s claims in a post on X.

Take your dementia meds, grandpa. You are making things up again. https://t.co/L40ONrAK7U pic.twitter.com/RTrHO3TkhO — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) September 16, 2025

“Take your dementia meds, grandpa,” it wrote. “You are making things up again.”

Newsom’s office clarified that “there is no state effort targeting new low-income housing in the Pacific Palisades,” citing a Los Angeles Times story addressing false claims that new builds would push out wealthy residents. It also pointed out that the governor does not issue housing permits, and that there is “no such thing” as a federal housing permit.