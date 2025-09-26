Obama Takes Trump To The Woodshed For A Spanking

Former President Barack Obama is sick of Donald Trump's shit, and he took a minute to mock his age and his fear of insignificance during a speaking tour in Europe. At O2 in Dublin, Obama did not hold back.
"Yeah, well, you know, also, especially young people, because it's fair to say that 80% of the world's problems involve old men hanging on and who are afraid of death and insignificance, and they won't let go," he said. "And, you know, they build pyramids and they put their names on everything, and they just, they get very, they're very anxious about it."
"History is not short of those figures, sadly, neither is the present," he added.
On BlueSky, Obama is jumping in on the redistricting fight.
He wasn't done. He also told the audience on Wednesday that the Tylenol and autism nonsense from Trump was "violence against the truth."
In case MAGA can't understand what Obama was saying (and I'm not as eloquent as the former president is), let's help them out. He's fucking old, and he's afraid to die as he clings to life in hopes of achieving some significance. And that's why he plasters his stupid fucking name all over buildings. And the part Obama didn't mention is that because of this, Trump is a demented old loser with nothing to offer mankind. I said what I said.