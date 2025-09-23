Racist Misogynist Calls Black Woman Reporter 'Obnoxious"

President Pedo lacks any sense of decorum or decency, but we knew that already.
By Chris capper LiebenthalSeptember 23, 2025

Just in case anyone might have forgotten that the Orange Sphincter is a racist, misogynistic asshole, he reminds us on a daily basis. The most recent reminder comes from him calling an unidentified Black woman reporter "obnoxious" and then refusing to take her questions like the pouty baby that he is:

"Mr. President, what are your plans for—" the reporter began. Her name wasn't immediately known.

"Quiet. You're really obnoxious," said Trump.

"I’m not obnoxious, but I’m trying to ask you what about your plans for Memphis," said the reporter, as Trump continued to talk over her. "Many people want to know what the numbers are going to be like. What are your plans for Memphis, Mr. President?"

"You are really obnoxious," said Trump. "I'm not going to talk to you until I call on you." He then proceeded to direct his attention to other reporters.

Of course, he never got back to her, because that is what a mature, sane adult would do. It is beyond me on how anyone can take him seriously anymore.

