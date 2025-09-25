TPUSA Spokesman Blames Kimmel For Texas ICE Attack?!?

Turning Point USA spokesperson Andrew Kolvet said that the shooting at an ICE facility in Dallas was "connected" to late-night host Jimmy Kimmel.

Before details emerged about the person who shot three detainees on Wednesday, Kolvet attempted to tie the attack to Kimmel and the murder of Charlie Kirk.

"I see everything as being connected, this shooting at an ICE facility," Kolvet said after Fox News host Bill Hemmer asked him about Kimmel's return to television. "Yeah, we don't know all the details yet. I made some calls before and before coming on with you, and I'm being told that, you know, the thought is he would, this person was attacking ICE."

"Somebody like Jimmy Kimmel says that the shooter was, of Charlie, was MAGA," he continued. "What he's really saying is that it's okay to lie about conservatives, that their lives don't matter, that his agenda, his political agenda, and cultural agenda is more important than the life of my friend who was just taken from us and robbed from us."

"You see this with Charlie Kirk, now you see it with this ICE facility, it's not okay. And when people like Jimmy Kimmel skirt the truth, when they refuse to take accountability for their actions, then that sends a signal that there's a whole institutional machinery apparatus that's prepared to defend these evildoers."