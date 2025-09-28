'Truly Insane': Trump Posts Bizarre QAnon Claim He Will Heal People With Alien 'Medbeds'

President Donald Trump posted a video apparently created by artificial intelligence promising to heal people through a QAnon conspiracy with so-called medbeds involving alien technology.

The video posted on Saturday on Truth Social begins with Lara Trump's likeness announcing that the president had unveiled "a historic new health care system, the launch of America's first medbed hospitals, and a national medbed card for every citizen."

In the video, the president appears to make an announcement from the Oval Office.

"Every American will soon receive their own medbed card," he says. "With it, you'll have guaranteed access to our new hospitals led by the top doctors in the nation, equipped with the most advanced technology in the world. These facilities are safe, modern, and designed to restore every citizen to full health and strength."

For years, the QAnon movement has pushed the medbed conspiracy theory as a miracle treatment for cancer.

"Some insist that the technology is secret, unlikely to be encountered by mere mortals, hidden from the public by billionaires and the 'deep state,'" the BBC reported in 2022. "The more conspiratorial theorising includes speculation about 'alien technology' and bizarre claims like the idea that John F Kennedy is still alive, strapped to a medbed."

Bulwark reporter Will Sommer called the president's promotion of medbeds "truth insane."

Trump tonight appears to have pushed the false "medbed" conspiracy theory, which has spread in the far-right internet over the years. https://t.co/L1MBPIU4ON pic.twitter.com/wWBQPDFbnb — Alex Kaplan (@AlKapDC) September 28, 2025

Update: As Mediaite reported, the Truth Social post has been deleted.